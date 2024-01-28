Edmontonians take the plunge at frosty fundraiser Sunday

More than 100 Edmontonians took an icy dip Sunday in support of the Special Olympics.

The freezing fundraisers jumped into the water at Lake Summerside in south Edmonton for the first Edmonton Polar Plunge of the year.

It was the first of six icy dips being held ahead of the 2024 Special Olympics Canadian Winter Games in Calgary.

Around 145 people had registered to take the plunge Sunday morning, raising around $47,000.

That money will help support more than 2,500 athletes competing at the games.

Several police officers and law enforcement professionals braved the frigid water, including Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee.

"I think he's done it every year since he's been chief," said organizer Thomas Cleal. "We've got members of our Police Commission as well that are going to take the plunge … they're definitely huge supporters of the event."

Cleal, who also works in law enforcement, has been involved with the plunge for 12 years. He said it's been one of the most impactful things he's done over his career.

"To be able to see the direct impact that you have on the athletes when you go to the actual competitions, and you can see that the money you raised directly is benefiting them in doing what they love – It's kind of hard to describe," he said. "It's immensely gratifying."

NDP MLA Janis Irwin was also there, as well as the Edmonton Elk's Aaron Grymes.

The 2024 Special Olympics Canadian Winter Games games begin Feb. 27.