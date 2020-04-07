EDMONTON -- In the latest show of gratitude and appreciation for healthcare workers, a "gratitude garden" has been set up outside the Grey Nuns Community Hospital.

The collection of rocks, all bearing messages of thanks, sits outside the hospital's emergency room.

"To all staff members coming to work each day… THANK YOU," a sign reads.

"Feel free to leave your own. Please sanitize and respect social distancing. Stay safe!"

Some of the messages read:

"To all staff, we are grateful for all you do!"

"Thank you for keeping us safe!"

"You are amazing."

Several thanks are also offered in Filipino, Japanese, German and Spanish.

On Tuesday, staff of the Sturgeon Community Hospital in St. Albert were given a 3 p.m. "siren salute," the same gesture of thanks given last week to Royal Alexandra Hospital staff by Edmonton police.