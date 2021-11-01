Edmontonians want climate change action now: survey

EDMONTON -

Edmonton needs to take climate action now, the large majority of citizens sampled responded in a City of Edmonton survey.

The city’s fifth annual Climate Change and Energy Perceptions Survey found 77 per cent of Edmontonians want the city to act on climate change right away.

It also found 70 per cent of Edmontonians want their government to increase, or at least maintain, its climate change efforts.

“The survey result demonstrates that this message connects with Edmontonians and that they realize we all have a role to play in preventing and mitigating climate change," said Chandra Tomaras, the city's director of Environment and Climate Resilience.

The survey also found 66 per cent are already taking action and 70 per cent want to do more personally.

Narrative Research conducted the survey in May 2021 and sampled 1,005 Edmontonians.