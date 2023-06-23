Edmontonians will soon have to say goodbye to some single-use items

An Edmonton business owner said she's concerned over how her customers will react to new rules around bags and cutlery when a new single-use item bylaw comes into effect in Edmonton on July 1. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton business owner said she's concerned over how her customers will react to new rules around bags and cutlery when a new single-use item bylaw comes into effect in Edmonton on July 1. (Jeremy Thompson/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island