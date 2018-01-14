Most people lose money in Las Vegas, and most visiting NHL teams are beaten at the T-Mobile Arena, but three Edmontonians, and the Oilers, are going home a success.

At the Oilers’ 3-2 overtime win against the Golden Knights, the team’s second loss on home ice, Oilers fans broke the franchise’s 50/50 record, and three of them are splitting the winnings.

Cassie Leggio bought US$100 worth of 50/50 tickets along with her husband and her uncle, and they won the US$138,590 jackpot.

They will each get approximately $30,000 tax-free.

“I looked at him and I just told him to get up because we won,” Leggio told CTV News via FaceTime from Las Vegas on her birthday. “He didn’t believe me, of course … I was starting to second guess myself. I thought, ‘oh, my God, did I read the numbers right?”

Local fans were impressed by the amount of Oilers fans that made the trip to Sin City, the atmosphere they created, and the amount of 50/50 tickets they bought.

“People were just coming up to me and saying it was so amazing how much orange was in the crowd,” Julio Rojo said. “The amount of the 50/50, they’ve never seen it that high before.”

ANOTHER RECORD



Our 51/49 raffle (kind of like a 50/50, but better) hit an all-time high of $138,590 tonight. That's cash, which is just as good as money�� https://t.co/zB8Zj2seyq — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 14, 2018

With files from Nahreman Issa