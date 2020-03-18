EDMONTON -- Mounties have arrested a man accused of breaking into a food bank in Edson and making off with more than $3,100 of supplies.

The Edson Food Bank was broken into over the weekend, with more than 400 pounds of ground beef stolen among other items.

The thief also left behind a mess, causing damages of more than $700.

Some of the stolen items were thrown away in the immediate vicinity of the bank.

After gathering surveillance footage and using forensic identification, police arrested and charged 19-year-old Matthew Guthrie with break and enter, theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property under $5,000.

Guthrie has since been released from custody on bail and is next expected to appear in court April 7.

Police are still looking for other possible thieves in the break and enter. Anyone with tips is asked to call at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.