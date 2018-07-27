Edson RCMP released new images and a video of a suspect in connection to the arson at a local mosque June 16.

Police responded to the Edson Mosque on 4Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. after a fire broke out.

The mosque received minor damage in the fire, RCMP said.

Police released the new surveillance and asked for the public’s assistance to help locate the suspect.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.