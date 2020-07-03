EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man who drove away from RCMP during a traffic stop and crashed in a creek remains unaccounted for days later.

Edson RCMP say on June 29 they pulled over a vehicle on Highway 16 near Range Road 152.

The 44-year-old driver sped away from police westbound on Highway 16, RCMP said.

Police say they didn't pursue the vehicle for public safety reasons, but called additional units to try to intercept the driver.

The vehicle drove off the road and rolled multiple times according to police, and came to a stop in a creek off Highway 16 and Range Road 171.

Police say they were unable to find the man when they arrived at the crash site, and have spent the last few days, along with police dogs, helicopter services, and search-and-rescue teams trying to locate him.

Heavy rains and creek conditions have made searches challenging, but police say their search efforts continue.

Police believe it is likely the man fell into the creek, but have not been able to confirm that is what happened since he's still unaccounted for.

The man is not a risk to public safety said police, and his family has been notified about the search.

RCMP are continuing their investigation, and say no further information will be released at this time.