EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Edson resident scammed by people pretending to be Mounties: RCMP

    RCMP (File photo) RCMP (File photo)

    Police in Edson have issued a warning about a scam involving people physically impersonating police officers.

    According to Mounties, a victim received a phone call from a number listed as RCMP.

    The person on the other end of the phone said they were calling from the RCMP and the victim was going to be arrested in connection with a "money laundering" scheme.

    At the same time, two people dressed as police officers knocked on the victim's door and asked if the victim had been called.

    The suspects said the victim would be arrested if they didn't pay a fee.

    The victim was ordered to empty their account to buy gift cards and give the gift card information to the person on the phone.

    The suspects said the money would be returned if it was proved they weren't part of the investigation.

    Anyone who was in the area of 4 Avenue, 63 Street and 56 Street in Edson on Nov. 3 between the hours of 10 or 11 a.m. who saw something suspicious or has video of this event is asked to call Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822.

    Anyone who has been a victim of the scam is also asked to call Edson RCMP, their local police department, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Police are sharing the following information to help people avoid becoming a victim of a scam:

    • At no time will an RCMP officer request a fee, gift cards, or otherwise money in exchange of forgoing an arrest.
    • If an arrest warrant is issued, the warrant will be executed as specified on the warrant. If a warrant to search a home or seize an account is granted, the warrant will be executed as specified and you are entitled to read the warrant.
    • If ever you are in the presence of someone stating they are a police officer and you have doubts, you are allowed to ask for identification. Furthermore, you may call 911 or your local detachment or dispatch number to confirm that the officers before you are who they say they are. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News