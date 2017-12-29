

Kiera Lyons





RCMP are looking for one or two people who beat a woman unconscious outside her home in Edson Thursday morning.

The attack happened between 12:30 a.m. and 2 a.m. in the 900 block of 52 Street, RCMP said.

The victim left her house to go to her vehicle when she was attacked, police said. RCMP believes she was attacked from behind by one or two individuals who then dragged her to a secluded area, and the beating continued until she lost consciousness.

“We are following up on the evidence and leads we have obtained thus far,” Cst. Chad Hollinger said. “However, we are hopeful that someone may have witnessed activity in the area that may provide another clue in identifying those responsible for this attack.”

The victim received minor injuries and was treated in hospital before she was released later this morning.

Edson RCMP is requesting anyone with information about this attack to contact them at (780) 723-8800, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.