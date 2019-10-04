

A new impaired driving video has been released to help educate Indigenous youth about cannabis use and driving.

The video, called DUI FYI, was created by BearPaw Media. It is 12 minutes, and features two Indigenous actors who use a bit of humour to help get the important message across.

According to Statistics Canada, about 25 per cent of Canadians between the ages of 15 and 24 report using cannabis.

BearPaw, which makes free, culturally relevant education resources for Indigenous people plans to share the video with educators as part of a workshop about impaired driving.