EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is expected Wednesday to provide more clarity for school staff and parents who don’t know when students will be back in classrooms.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange is scheduled to give an update Wednesday morning on remote learning and supports available to both students and parents during the pandemic.

She’s expected to also speak on "planning for when in-school classes can resume."

Although the Alberta government launched the first phase of its tiered relaunch plan this week, the province has not yet seen an easing on restrictions for gatherings, including in-person classes in K-12 schools. The government has said students will finish the remainder of the school year remotely, and phase two of relaunch will include the possible reopening of primary schools. Class time lost from the 2019-2020 curriculum could be made up in the fall, while summer school and other specialized programs may be given the green light to start sooner, Premier Jason Kenney said Friday.

