Alberta’s education minister said almost all schools in the province have implemented policy to comply with legislation designed to protect students, nearly one year after legislation was passed.

In a news conference Wednesday, Minister David Eggen said every one of the province’s public, separate, francophone and charter school authorities had enacted policies to comply with legislation.

“This means over 98 per cent of kindergarten to Grade 12 students in Alberta are currently protected under compliant policies,” Eggen said.

An Act to Support Gay-Straight Alliances, which was previously called Bill 24, was passed in December 2017. The legislation strengthened the School Act to support students who wish to join or create gay-straight or queer-straight alliances.

Under the legislation, schools were required to publicly post policies in a prominent location on their websites by June 30, 2018.

While most school authorities are following the legislation, Eggen said one-quarterof holdouts remain. A total of 28 of the province’s 94 accredited and funded private school authorities have not met requirements set out in the legislation.

Eggen said he has issued ministerial orders establishing standard policies for these school authorities, and he said he doesn’t plan to stop there if they continue to defy the legislation.

“These school authorities must comply with the ministerial order, or they will lose their taxpayer-funded, per-student grant for the 2019-20 school year,” Eggen said.