Goliath, Gunther and Gasket are Saint Bernard brothers in need of a home.

The Edmonton Humane Society is asking the public’s help in finding a home for the trio who EHS recognizes as a “giant adoption challenge.”

The two-year-old brothers were transferred to EHS’ care from another welfare agency underweight, but otherwise healthy. All three now weigh in at over 52.5 kilograms (115 pounds), and have undergone neuter surgeries.

The brothers were described as friendly and playful, but EHS said they show signs of anxiety, searching, and attempting to escape when separated.

Because of this, EHS has required the dogs go to the same home.

“While their status as bonded pets creates a unique challenge to find a home that can care for all 350 pounds of them, we are confident that there is a family out there who will give these three dogs their second chance,” said Jamey Blair, manager of animal health and protection at EHS, in a statement Tuesday.

“We also wanted to ensure their welfare and given the outcome of their assessment, we could not put them through the stress of being separated,” she continued.

EHS has reminded interested adopters to consider the expense of adopting giant-breed dogs like the brothers.

Goliath, Gunther and Gasket’s food costs approximately $300 each month, and potential owners should factor in veterinary expenses as well. Saint Bernards have a life expectancy of eight to 10 years.

The humane society has also recommended the trio is adopted into a home with a large outdoor area, and either older or no children because of their size.

EHS said the brothers appear to be house trained and get along with other dogs, but reminded the public that the City of Edmonton bylaw only allows three dogs per residence.

Goliath, Gunther and Gasket will be available for adoption October 10.

Those interested in adopting the dogs must email to schedule an appointment to meet them, and will be required to go through an adoption interview to ensure the family can fulfill the animals' lifelong needs. EHS also requires all family members to be present.

All of EHS’ adoptable pets can be seen at edmontonhumanesociety.com.