

Amanda Anderson, CTV News Edmonton





The Edmonton International Airport has installed a new system to help passengers get through security screening quicker.

A larger pre-screening area was created at Central Security and a screening system called CATSA Plus has been installed.

Passengers will notice a new entrance featuring frosted glass windows designed to look like Alberta’s mountain landscape.

There is also an improved disposal station for liquids, aerosols and gels. Officials said they are connected to a plumbing system to make it more sanitary than the previous method.

The CATSA Plus system will allow four passengers to fill bins at once, compared to one at a time with the current system.

It also tracks items through the screening process and automatically separates items in need of a search.

The new security area will open in the coming weeks.