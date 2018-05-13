Eight pets were rescued out of a burning home in northeast Edmonton Saturday night.

Edmonton Fire Rescue (EFR) responded to a duplex fire in the area of 118 Avenue and 50 Street at 10:15 p.m.

District Chief Randy Shakura said the entire man floor was fully in flames. Crews had the fire under control 35 minutes later.

There were no people inside the home at the time of the fire, but crews rescued two large dogs, a cat and five snakes.

Animal control took custody of the animals.

EFR is investigating the cause of the fire.