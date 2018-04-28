Eight townhomes in an east-central Alberta town were destroyed by a fire on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the large blaze in a complex of eight buildings in the area of 59 Avenue and 51 Street in Elk Point at 4:46 p.m.

Elk Point Deputy Fire Chief Peter Hewitt said firefighters were coming back from a grass fire at Frog Lake.

"By the time they got there, pretty much half of the apartment blocks were gone," Hewitt told CTV News.

Hewitt also said they were dealing with northeasterly winds as they battled the blaze. Firefighters left the scene at approximately 1 a.m.

Two of the eight units remain standing, and two vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, Hewitt said.

No one was injured.

The fire is under investigation and there is no damage estimate.