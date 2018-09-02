An eight-year-old boy drowned while canoeing in Lac La Biche Saturday.

RCMP and Fish and Wildlife responded to Poplar Point after family and friends lost sight of two children, aged 13 and 8, when winds strengthened and a storm moved in.

The teenager was found unharmed and taken to hospital for examination.

The eight-year-old was found a short time later unresponsive. He received CPR and was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, RCMP said.

Lac La Biche is approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.