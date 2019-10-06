

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





Sunday is the last day to ride the Electric Autonomous Shuttle (ELA) in Beaumont.

ELA is a driverless electric shuttle that has been operating in Beaumont since May.

ELA is offering its last rides between 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The pilot project operates along one of the busiest walking paths in Beaumont, on a route that was designed specifically for community engagement says the City.

The shuttle stops four times on the route to pick up and drop off passengers. Advanced booking is only available for Stop 1 at Ken Nichol Arena, and Stop 4 at Coloniale Way.

There are limited spots available for pre-booking to ride the 12 person ELA shuttle.