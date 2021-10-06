Elderly boater missing on lake south of Edmonton

EDMONTON -

A boater went missing on a lake in Wetaskiwin County, Alta., on Tuesday, RCMP said.

Mounties were called to Buck Lake just before noon when an anchored boat was spotted and an elderly man was missing.

Police, firefighters and search and rescue looked for the man in the lake on Tuesday but did not find him.

Search and rescue efforts remain underway on Wednesday, police said.

Residents are asked to stay away from the lake area so crews can continue their search and “keep an eye for signs of the missing boater,” a release read.

Anyone who may have seen the boater between Monday and Tuesday is asked to call Breton RCMP at 780-696-3502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.