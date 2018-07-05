A 74-year-old man in Spruce Grove allegedly killed his wife, according to RCMP.

Police were alerted to a sudden death on May 27 and determined the case is a homicide.

The next day, Robert Brian Joyes was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for the death of Freda Joyes, 74.

RCMP said a publication ban was lifted, allowing him to release the information now.

The suspect’s next court date is on July 11 in Stony Plain.