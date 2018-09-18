A 74-year-old man died Saturday after he was assaulted at a downtown Edmonton bar September 8.

Police responded to Central Social Hall at approximately 1:30 a.m. after an Asian man was assaulted. The victim was treated and transported to hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, EPS said.

The 74-year-old succumbed to his injuries a week later.

An autopsy was performed Tuesday and his death was deemed a homicide. The cause of his death will not be released at this time, police said.

EPS asks people who were at Central late Friday night or early Saturday morning and witnessed the assault or what led to it to contact them.