A 78-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in a northeast Edmonton construction zone early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the collision near Fort Road, just south of 129 Avenue, at 12:35 a.m.

The victim was attempting to cross Fort Road from the east side of the northbound lanes to the west side of the southbound lanes when he was hit by a 2014 White Mazda CX5, EPS said.

Police believe the man was not crossing at a legal crosswalk.

Police said the driver "briefly" left the scene after the collision.

The collision is under investigation, and the driver, a 24-year-old female, has not been charged.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call EPS.