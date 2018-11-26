

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Edmonton police are searching for an 87-year-old woman who left her assisted-living home Sunday.

Louise Janzen was reported missing by staff members of the facility, near 103 Avenue and 120 Street, around 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 25.

She was last seen at a bank in the Westmount neighbourhood of west Edmonton, around 2:30 p.m. that same day. Surveillance footage shows her leaving the location with her walker.

Janzen has blue eyes and grey hair. Police said she is 165 centimetres tall (5’5”) and weights approximately 68 kilograms (150 pounds).

She was wearing a blue-and-white plaid housecoat, a light blue-and-white checked skirt, and black slippers at the bank.

Her disappearance is considered to be out of character.

EPS said there were no indications of foul play as of Monday.