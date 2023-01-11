'Elderly woman' sought in hit-and-run crash in Athabasca: police

Police are looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Athabasca last month.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 12 in the town’s downtown core.

Mounties responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash where one of the drivers fled the scene.

Investigators believe the driver is an elderly woman, possibly driving a Buick Rendezvous.

The vehicle may have damage to the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Athabasca RCMP at 780-675-5122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Athabasca is about 150 kilometres north of Edmonton.