EDMONTON -- The Alberta government is firing the province's election commissioner as his investigation into the United Conservative Party continues.

Tabled in the legislature by Grant Hunter, Associate Minister of Red Tape Reduction, Bill 22 intends to eliminate excess bureaucracy.

The legislation includes a move to "merge and consolidate the Office of the Election Commissioner into the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer.”

As part of that, Election Commissioner Lorne Gibson's contract will be terminated.

Gibson has held the position since it was created in 2018 and prior to his departure, he was investigating allegations of illegal donations in the 2017 UCP leadership contest.

Dozens of fines totalling more than $200,000 have already been handed out amid the investigation.

Finance Minister Travis Toews said the government has no input into the investigations and said the party expects they will continue.

"We don't see a reason to have two offices, really, with someone overlapping functions," he said.

He wouldn't discuss the optics of the government firing the man leading an investigation into the governing party but insisted it does not amount to interference.

NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who spoke ahead of the bill's release, told media the firing "reeks of political interference. It reeks of corruption."

It is not yet clear what will happen to Gibson's investigation into the UCP.

In its first year, the election commissioner received more than 500 complaints.

Committees, funds dissolved

Several long-standing committees will be also dissolved after the next wave of cuts under the Alberta government's 2019 budget was revealed Monday.

The bill will dissolve several foundations, committees and funds including:

Campus Alberta Strategic Directions Committee

Social Care Facilities Review Committee

Alberta Sports Connection

Alberta Historical Resources Foundation and Historic Resources Fund

Alberta Competitiveness Council (will also repeal Alberta Competitiveness Act)

Alberta Capital Finance Authority (government will manage the loan program directly)

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Bill Fortier