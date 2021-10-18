Election day in Edmonton: 36K votes cast by midday
Edmonton’s 89th election is well underway.
More than 36,000 votes had been cast by 12:50 p.m., according to the city.
Polls opened at 9 a.m., save two at Major General Griesbach School and Forest Heights School that didn’t have enough supplies. Both opened about an hour late. There are 212 polling stations across the city.
Among the Edmontonians casting ballots for Edmonton’s next mayor and councillors were the candidates themselves.
As of noon, Amarjeet Sohi had voted in Mill Woods, Mike Nickel had voted on the south side then headed to campaign for final votes in north Edmonton, Kim Krushell cast her ballot in Westmount and Michael Oshry had submitted his vote at a west-end school. Cheryll Watson planned to vote in the afternoon.
HOW TO VOTE
The race will see Alberta’s capital city choose a new mayor after being led by Don Iveson for multiple terms, as well as councillors for newly redrawn and renamed wards.
This year, voters will get one municipal ballot and one provincial ballot. On the first, they will vote for one of nine mayoral candidates, a ward councillor, and a trustee for their public or Catholic school division ward.
On the second ballot, they’ll select up to three senate nominees and answer two referendum questions on Canada’s equalization program and daylight time. A ‘yes’ vote on removing the equalization program from the constitution would see Alberta try to start discussions with the federal government about an amendment. A ‘yes’ vote in the second referendum would trigger work to switch Alberta to year-round Daylight Saving Time next year.
Voters must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, and an Edmonton resident.
Polls will be open until 8 p.m. Find more voting information, including what voters need to bring, online. Voters can also check the wait at their polling station on the city’s Where to Vote page.
Watch our live coverage from 8 to 10 p.m. on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca, and our TV broadcast starting at 10 p.m.
MAYOR CONTEST
Edmonton’s mayoral contest has nine remaining candidates vying for votes.
Former Liberal MP Sohi is thought to be leading in the polls, with Nickel and Krushell trailing in second and third. All three have served as an Edmonton councillor and released campaign fundraising information.
- Sohi first candidate to share donor list, at least $400K raised so far
- Nickel releases $400K donor list, becomes 2nd of 9 candidates to do so
- 'Part of my transparency': Krushell releases campaign donor list
On Friday, the frontrunners made a final pitch to downtown voters.
Diana Steele, Brian “Breezy” Gregg, Augustine Marah, and Vanessa Denman are also running for mayor.
Rick Comrie and Abdul Malik Chukwudi both dropped out of the race and endorsed Nickel as their choice for mayor.
Last week, Sohi led the pack with 34 per cent, holding more than double the support of his closest competitor, Nickel, a survey conducted for Postmedia said. Nickel sat in second place with 16 per cent, and Krushell in third at 12 per cent. Leger ranked Oshry at six per cent and Watson at five per cent, however, 20 per cent of roughly 500 respondents said they were still undecided.
Four of the remaining candidates are women.
COUNCIL HOPEFULS
In Edmonton’s council races, too, name recognition appears to be an advantage.
Research shows that about 90 per cent of incumbents seeking re-election in Edmonton as mayor or councillor are returned to office. Although the new ward boundaries could impact that this year, historically, incumbent council candidates have seen about a 95 per cent re-election rate.
- 'Unparalleled' success rate: Edmonton incumbents strongly favoured to win re-election
- New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
- Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
Read all of our election coverage, including mayor and council candidate profiles here.
Already, an estimated 10 per cent of eligible voters have cast their ballot. Edmonton Elections counted more than 63,500 votes during advance polls between Oct. 4 and 13.
That is nearly a third of the 194,826 votes cast in the 2017 municipal election, which drew a turnout of 31.5 per cent.
Alberta’s largest city will also see a new mayor elected; Mayor Naheed Nenshi in Calgary is leaving municipal office after serving several terms.
