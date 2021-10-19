Election roundup: New mayors in Red Deer, Parkland County, Morinville

An election official hands back to a voter her marked ballot to place in a ballot box. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young) An election official hands back to a voter her marked ballot to place in a ballot box. (The Canadian Press/Chris Young)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Vancouver

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

London

Kitchener