Election roundup: New mayors in Red Deer, Parkland County, Morinville

Edmonton -

Red Deer, Morinville and Parkland County were among the Alberta municipalities to elect new mayors on Monday night.

In Red Deer, former city councillor Ken Johnston will take over the mayor’s chair from outgoing Mayor Tara Veer, who declined to run this year.

In Morinville, veteran councillor Simon Boersma upset incumbent mayor Barry Turner, who finished a distant second.

Parkland County Mayor Rod Shaigec had been mayor since 2001 but declined to run this year, citing severe injuries in an agricultural accident.

Allan Gamble was elected there as mayor, with 38.3 per cent of votes.

St. Albert Mayor Cathy Heron won re-election by nearly 600 votes to begin her second term as mayor and fourth on city council.

Fort Saskatchewan Mayor Gale Katchur won a 300-vote victory to stay in the same role she's held since 2010.

In Strathcona County, Mayor Rod Frank fended off challenges from two former MLAs -- Annie McKitrick and David Quest -- to win re-election by a 12,000 vote margin.

And in Spruce Grove, Jeff Acker was elected as mayor with 54.2 per cent of the vote. Outgoing mayor Stuart Houston chose to run for council, citing a better work life balance, and was among those elected.