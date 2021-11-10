Electric vehicle charger install could cost as much as $45K in Edmonton: electrician

EDMONTON -

As more Canadians are making the jump to electric vehicles – hoping to save on fuel costs and cut down on emissions – drivers are learning there is an up front cost in addition to the car.

Driving an electric vehicle is about minutes per charge, not price per litre like vehicles with a traditional gasoline or diesel engine.

Finding an electric charging station in the city is easy, fairly inexpensive, even free at some locations.

"This gets me empty to full in about an hour and a half," said Christopher, an electric vehicle (EV) driver who was charging at Londonderry Mall.

For those who want to have the convenience of charging at home buying the charger itself is the easy part, but installing it could deliver sticker shock.

"I think it was about $1,200," said Amanda Wicklund, an EV driver.

That price was too much for Wicklund, who's content to rapidly charge her SUV at stations around the city.

But more people are springing for the at-home charger.

"It's just the way the market is going," said Charles Fay, VP of Jayman Built.

Fay said consumer demand is what drove his company to begin future proofing garages in new homes with the requisite 220 volt outlet.

"It's much easier doing it when the home is under construction than renovating it afterward," said Fay.

But having the right outlet won't necessarily resolve potential electrical capacity issues, which vary depending on the age of your home.

Kevin Hartmetz installs EV chargers. He says a standard home EV charger would typically run on a 70 amp breaker, but most homes only have 100 amps to draw on.

"If they were to add that electric vehicle charger in and let's say they were to turn on their oven and the A/C kicked on, it could end up tripping their main breaker or overloading the conductors going out to the transformer," said Hartmetz.

One solution is a load manager – which regulates the current – an addition that can cost a couple thousand dollars extra.

Another option is upgrading the utility to give your home 200 amps, but that would involve enlisting the utility service provider – a potentially costly endeavor.

If you have overhead power it's cheaper, but with underground service in neighbourhoods across the city Hartmetz says it's an expensive process.

"They would still have to trench and dig up all that wire. I've seen it anywhere from low 20s to 45-thousand dollars. When you're looking at a cost identical to the car just to have charging in your home, it's not going to work out," said Hartmetz.

EPCOR recommends consulting with a qualified electrician to determine your home's capacity and whether it needs a power service upgrade, an option that may not be available to EV drivers that live in condos.

"Where I live, I don't even have access to a wall plug," said Christopher.

All of this shows that on the road to net zero, there is still a long way to go.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Dan Grummett