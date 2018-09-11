A north Edmonton elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning after a gas leak in the area.

ATCO told CTV News a gas line was hit by a contractor in the area of 148 Avenue and 118 Street, and Edmonton Fire Rescue responded at 9:16 a.m.

An Edmonton Public Schools spokesperson said Caernarvon Community Elementary School was evacuated and students were taken to the Katherine Therrien Catholic Elementary School gym, located on 150 Avenue and 118 Street.

Parents have been notified and they can pick up their children at the gym’s south door. If parents have any questions, they can contact Edmonton Public Schools at 780-429-8555.

Power outage

Two schools in the same area, including Katherine Therrien, experienced a power outage Tuesday morning. The other school is St. Timothy School, located on 143 Avenue and 117 Street.

Classes are still underway at both schools, but parents can pick up their kids if they want to, an Edmonton Catholic School District spokesperson said.

EPCOR confirmed 3,400 buildings had their power cut off at 10:28 a.m.

ATCO is in the area to fix the leak, and gas is off.

It’s unclear whether the gas leak and power outage are connected.