EDMONTON -- Alberta Health Services is advising users of a resort west of Edmonton to stay out of the water after "elevated levels of fecal bacteria" were found.

The Monday advisory for Allan Beach at Hubbles Lake was effective immediately and to stay in place until authorities advised otherwise.

"At current levels, gastrointestinal illness may result from contact with the water and there is the possibility of skin, ear and eye infections with water contact," the health agency said in a statement.

AHS officers will be monitoring the water and posting signage about the advisory at the beach.

Anyone who decides to use the water anyway should avoid contact with their face and wash their hands afterwards, officials advised.

They also reminded the public to never drink or cook with untreated water directly from a river, lake or reservoir, as water-borne organisms can cause vomiting and diarrhea.