More than 500 players and 28 teams from western Canada and Ontario are in Edmonton this weekend for the AA Ringette Wood Tournament.

The annual event began 34 years ago and grows year after year.

The popularity of ringette is more popular as well, but options are limited once elite players reach age 19.

"There's really a small percentage that play National Ringette League or they'll go play for Team Canada or potentially at the university level," coach Caley Mineault told CTV News Edmonton. "The only university that has it as a varsity sport is Western in Ontario, otherwise it's just a club team."

Creating more opportunities for elite players at the senior level is key, including more university programs and the Olympics.

But talk of ringette becoming an Olympic sport is considered premature.

"For that to happen, ringette would have to grow globally so that more countries play and more countries are competitive," Mineault said.

The 2019 World Ringette Championships in Burnaby, B.C. next month feature teams from just five countries.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Adam Cook