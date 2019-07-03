Edmonton will play host to some of the best water skiers on the planet this week during the 2019 World Under 21 Waterski Championships.

The event is set for Shalom Park starting Thursday, July 4 with 88 competitors from 22 countries taking to the water.

“If you come and watch, you’ll be watching some of the best water skiers in the entire world,” said Team Canada coach Matt Rini.

“It’s one of the premier sites in the world, and definitely the best in Canada,” he said of the local venue.

Team Canada has a dozen athletes, including Alberta’s Sean Kraus, competing in team and three different individual events.

Slalom – where athletes navigate a set of fixed buoys using only one ski.

Trick – a timed event where skiers perform feats of balance and skill.

Jump – competitors launch themselves off of a ramp in an effort to jump the farthest.

Canada is the defending team champions after capturing gold at the 2017 World U21 Championship in Ukraine.

Preliminary competition begins Thursday, leading up to the event finals on Sunday.