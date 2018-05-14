Elk Island Public Schools (EIPS) have apologized after an employee dressed up as Mel B of Spice Girls and wore blackface.

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Strathcona Christian Academy Elementary sent out a photo with a caption that read: “Look who’s here for SCA’s Got Talent! Meet the judge: Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel!!”

The employee impersonating Mel B is seen wearing a wig and blackface.

Bashir Mohamed, an activist with Black Lives Matter in Edmonton, tweeted out a screen grab of the school’s tweet and went on a thread about why blackface is considered racist.

This photo surfaced yesterday of a teacher in Black face at Strathcona Christian Elementary



I'm disappointed this flew under our radar. Let me use this thread to explain why Blackface is racist and why action needs to be taken. #ableg #yeg



-Thread- pic.twitter.com/Ka6LH3OEnn — Bashir Mohamed (@BashirMohamed) May 13, 2018

EIPS issued an apology Monday, saying in part:

“It has come to our attention that last week, an employee at one of our schools dressed up in an attempt to impersonate a black celebrity.

Elk Island Public Schools is committed to fostering welcoming, caring, respectful and safe learning and working environments. We do not condone behaviour that would be offensive or hurtful to any student, employee or member of our school community, and we apologize for this incident.”

EIPS also said it will issue an apology to families and children that attend the elementary school, and will educate employees throughout the division about how to respect all races and cultures.