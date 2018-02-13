The freezing rain in the Edmonton area caused a school bus to slide off the road on Tuesday afternoon.

An Elk Island Public School bus with 10 students ended up on its side in a single-vehicle collision just after 4 p.m., but no one was injured, RCMP said.

EIPS cancelled all buses on all routes for Wednesday morning, and a decision on whether or not buses will run in the afternoon will be made later in the day, a school district spokesperson said.