Elk Island Public Schools buses cancelled Thursday due to extreme weather
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 8:35PM MST
Elk Island Public Schools have cancelled all buses for Thursday due to the extreme weather conditions.
Classes are still a go, EIPS said.
Temperatures could reach -30 C on Thursday morning.
Due to extremely low temperatures, Elk Island Public Schools (@EIPS) has cancelled all school buses for Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018. Schools will remain open and classes will proceed as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/j1uozviV6r— Elk Island Public (@eips) January 11, 2018