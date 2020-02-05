EDMONTON -- An Alberta school division has found a way to officially stay 'public.'

Elk Island Public Schools will keep its name as its legal corporate identity.

In accordance with the new Education Act, the division's board of trustees passed a resolution in November to "change its corporate name to another name that is approved by the Minister."

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange approved the request on Jan. 27.

EIPS Retains its Identity as a Public School Board: https://t.co/lukDIoauGY #EIPS pic.twitter.com/SQAd8VoSI2 — Elk Island Public Schools (@eips) February 5, 2020

“Families within the division know public schools offer inclusivity and diversity, a broad choice in programming and locally elected trustees who are accountable to the electorate," board chair Trina Boymook said in a written release. "We’re grateful to Minister LaGrange for approving our request and allowing us to maintain our presence in the community as a respected provider of high-quality public education.”

In a ministerial order that took effect on Sept. 1, 2019, LaGrange directed several public school divisions in the province to change their names.

At the time, the decision to remove 'public' was worrisome.

"While government has said we are able to continue using public within our branding, there are concerns about what this could mean for the future of public school education," a Red Deer Public Schools spokesperson told CTV News Edmonton in a statement in September 2019.

LaGrange said the names were standardized to create "a level playing field" and eliminate red tape.

Before the new Education Act, there were distinctions and different abilities between school divisions, including how trustee representation and ward boundaries could be amended. Those distinctions were removed when the act was proclaimed.