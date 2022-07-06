Elks announce children 12 and under can go to games for free

The Edmonton Elks are inviting kids 12 and under to come watch football for free for the rest of the regular season.

The Elks announced the initiative Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders. Each adult ticket can be used to bring up to four kids 12 years old or under to a game.

“As a proud community-owned club, we understand that one of our primary objectives is to build lasting memories for everyone in our community, most notably our youth,” Victor Cui, Elks president, said in a written statement. “The thought of bringing the joy of Edmonton Elks football to the next generation of fans is energizing.”

Tickets for kids are available through Ticketmaster and can be added to the cart for free when purchasing adult tickets.

The Elks also announced that Fan Day is back at Commonwealth Stadium after a two-year break. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Visitors can go watch the Elks practice and meet players and coaches afterwards.

For more details on the event, visit the Elks website.