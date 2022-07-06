Elks announce children 12 and under can go to games for free
Elks announce children 12 and under can go to games for free
The Edmonton Elks are inviting kids 12 and under to come watch football for free for the rest of the regular season.
The Elks announced the initiative Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s game against the Calgary Stampeders. Each adult ticket can be used to bring up to four kids 12 years old or under to a game.
“As a proud community-owned club, we understand that one of our primary objectives is to build lasting memories for everyone in our community, most notably our youth,” Victor Cui, Elks president, said in a written statement. “The thought of bringing the joy of Edmonton Elks football to the next generation of fans is energizing.”
Tickets for kids are available through Ticketmaster and can be added to the cart for free when purchasing adult tickets.
The Elks also announced that Fan Day is back at Commonwealth Stadium after a two-year break. The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Visitors can go watch the Elks practice and meet players and coaches afterwards.
For more details on the event, visit the Elks website.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Brown alleges political corruption over Conservative leadership disqualification
Newly disqualified Conservative Party leadership candidate Patrick Brown is alleging political corruption for his ousting from the race over allegations his campaign broke election financing rules.
Air Canada, Pearson again rank No. 1 in delays worldwide; Montreal check-in freezes
Air Canada and Toronto's Pearson airport again claimed the top spots for flight delays on Tuesday, marking at least four days in a row where the country's biggest airline has placed No. 1 of any large carrier worldwide.
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
'Most stressful experience': Express Entry draws resume, but long waits take toll
Canada's immigration department is restarting all Express Entry draws for immigration applications Wednesday, after pausing the program 18 months ago during the pandemic.
Amanda Todd case: 'Pornographic' Facebook image reported to police, high school friend testifies
A high school friend of B.C. teen Amanda Todd has testified he took action when he saw what he described as a 'pornographic' picture of her on Facebook in November 2011.
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' considering leaving inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
How an increasingly popular supplement landed a man in the hospital
A British man's overdose on vitamin D is a cautionary tale for people who are considering adding supplements to their lives, according to a paper published Tuesday in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Palliative care experts say pandemic has exposed new urgency for end-of-life dialogue
As pandemic restrictions subside throughout Canada, medical professionals reflect on how the international health crisis has revealed the need to carry out discussions about dying.
What is happening with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and what comes next?
U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing his biggest crisis yet, after two senior Cabinet ministers resigned on Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede Parade: Where to watch and which roads will be closed?
Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the Stampede Parade route Friday morning but how will they get there and where should they watch from?
-
Calgary council approves $87B climate strategy
Members of Calgary city council have passed a controversial climate strategy that outlines how the city will reach net-zero by 2050.
-
'No worship needed': Gondek asks to be referred to simply as mayor
Calgary's mayor is asking members of the public and her fellow councillors to no longer refer to her as 'your worship.'
Saskatoon
-
Vehicle swallowed as water main break floods Saskatoon intersection
A Saskatoon intersection was overflowing with water late Tuesday afternoon.
-
7 Saskatchewan's bakeries worth a stop during a summer road trip
Here are seven of the province's best-kept bakery secrets that are worth a stop on your summer road trip.
-
Tornado warning issued for area near Kindersley, Sask.
Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the R.M. of Kindersley including Kindersley Brock and Flaxcombe, and the R.M. of Oakdale including Coleville.
Regina
-
Displaced Ukrainians begin new life in Saskatchewan
A group of Ukrainians who fled the war at home are waking up to a new life in Saskatchewan, they arrived in Regina Monday night on a humanitarian flight from Poland.
-
Suspect arrested near east end Canadian Tire connected to 4 separate incidents: Regina police
A 24-year-old man who was arrested near the east end Canadian Tire on Tuesday is connected to two recent robberies and two other incidents, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Cyclist dies following recent collision with truck
A 28-year-old cyclist has died following a recent collision with a truck in Regina.
Atlantic
-
Families of N.S. shooting victims 'extremely upset,' considering leaving inquiry
Families of victims of the Nova Scotia mass shooting are pondering whether to continue participating in the public inquiry into the tragedy because key witnesses are being shielded from cross-examination.
-
COVID-19 cases on the rise in N.B., public health yet to determine if province is seeing 'summer surge'
Over the last week, the number of positive PCR and rapid COVID-19 tests have almost doubled when compared to the week before in New Brunswick, and the province added four more deaths bringing the total to 429.
-
N.S. man charged after 5 dogs found neglected, starving: SPCA
A Nova Scotia man is facing charges after the SPCA says his five dogs were found neglected and starving.
Toronto
-
Intense video shows worker dangling from crane at Toronto construction site
Video has emerged showing a worker dangling in the air above a Toronto construction site after accidently getting entangled in a tagline attached to a crane.
-
This Ontario couple ditched their Bay St. banking jobs and bought a beach instead
Ryan Somes and Anthea Stanley were, by most standards, living a successful life in Toronto. With two kids under six, the couple had a home in Trinity Bellwoods and held high-end positions in the finance industry. But something still felt amiss, they said.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Montreal
-
Quebec caught between reducing arsenic emissions from factory and preserving 650 jobs
Quebec's government is facing pressure to address the high levels of arsenic emitted from a copper foundry in a small northwestern city without sacrificing the factory's 650 jobs and the region's economy.
-
Two young ER doctors quit Montreal jobs, blaming Quebec's broken health-care system and Bill 96
Two young emergency room doctors, raised and trained in Montreal, are leaving their jobs after only two years to move back to Toronto – and they say the Quebec health-care model and Bill 96 are to blame.
-
115 dairy cows killed in a fire at a Quebec farm
Over 100 cows died in a fire that erupted at the Ferme des Gaudette in Quebec's Monteregie region overnight on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home sales drop for fourth straight month
Ottawa home sales dropped for the fourth straight month in June as the real estate market continues to come down from its frenzied pace.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Injuries reported in west Ottawa shooting
Ottawa police are on the scene of a shooting with injuries on Ritchie Street in the city's west end.
-
Brown campaign accuses Conservative party of acting in favour of Poilievre after disqualification from leadership race
Patrick Brown has been disqualified from the federal Conservative leadership race, after ballots have already begun to be mailed out, and his campaign is fighting back against what it calls anonymous allegations.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo stores targeted by overnight break-ins
Two different stores tell CTV News someone smashed their doors and took off with the cash registers.
-
Victoria Park tent encampment protesting lack of affordable housing
For the last week, tents have been set up on the island in Kitchener’s Victoria Park in what appears to be part of an annual protest.
-
Another Ont. homeowner raises red flag over driveway paving work
As police try to track down the man believed to have paved a Puslinch woman’s driveway without her permission, another person has come forward claiming to be the victim of a similar alleged fraud.
Northern Ontario
-
East Algoma OPP say shotgun, morphine stolen during break and enter
Ontario Provincial police say guns and drugs were stolen during a break and enter Tuesday on Kensington Road in the Town of Desbarats.
-
Moosonee resident wins $75K lottery prize
A man from rural northern Ontario is $75,000 richer after winning Twisted Treasures, an Ontario Lottery and Gaming instant ticket, prize.
-
Gas prices in most of Ontario will take another big drop Thursday
The cost of filling up your gas tank will be a lot less painful on Thursday throughout most of Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'Rejoicing to be back': What you can expect from this year's Winnipeg Folk Fest
The 2022 Winnipeg Folk Festival begins on Thursday, with a lineup that includes local performers as well musicians from all over the world.
-
New Omicron sub-variant is in Manitoba, province says
New sub-variants of COVID-19 are in Manitoba, with scientists watching trends warning the mutated version of the Omicron variant called BA.5 is highly transmissible.
-
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries discount: Return tickets for less than $10 for some sailings
Travellers can sail to select islands and cities along the British Columbia coastline for less than $10 this summer.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multi-car crash blocks major street in Surrey; no estimated time of reopening
Mounties say it's unknown how long part of a major street in Surrey will be closed as they investigate a multi-vehicle crash.
-
Illegal parking getting more expensive as Vancouver hikes towing fuel surcharges
Parking illegally could soon cost you more after Vancouver city council voted to increase the fuel surcharges collected by towing companies.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich, B.C., bank shooting motive may never be known, says criminologist
Questions of what would motivate twin brothers to enter a British Columbia bank dressed in body armour and prepared for a gun battle remain unanswered, but a criminologist sees similarities to two other young men who terrified Canadians in 2019.
-
New apartment construction in Esquimalt to include 'deeply affordable' units
The rental price for 68 of the units will be set at 30 per cent of the tenant's gross income, while 28 of the units will start at $375 for a studio and $715 for a four-bedroom suite, according to the federal government.
-
Saanich says new biomass boilers coming to rec centre will cut GHG emissions by 90 per cent
The installation of the new biomass boilers at Saanich Commonwealth Place is scheduled to begin in September.