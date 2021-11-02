Elks brace for brutal finish to a season to forget amid struggle for wins, fans

Montreal Alouettes' Christophe Normand (38) and Jeshrun Antwi (20) tackle Edmonton Elks' Terry Williams (5) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday August 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. ) Montreal Alouettes' Christophe Normand (38) and Jeshrun Antwi (20) tackle Edmonton Elks' Terry Williams (5) during second half CFL action in Edmonton, Alta., on Saturday August 14, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson. )

Edmonton Top Stories