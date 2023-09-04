Elks collapse in fourth quarter, lose Labour Day Classic to Stampeders

Edmonton Elks quarterback Tre Ford, left, runs the ball as Calgary Stampeders defensive back Branden Dozier chases him during second half CFL football action in Calgary on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)