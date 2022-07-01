Elks down Tiger-Cats 29-25 for first win of CFL season

Elks down Tiger-Cats 29-25 for first win of CFL season

Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Papi White (4) cannot catch Edmonton Elks defensive back Jalen Collins (33) who runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble by Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) late in the fourth quarter of CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Peter Power). Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Papi White (4) cannot catch Edmonton Elks defensive back Jalen Collins (33) who runs the ball into the end zone after recovering a fumble by Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Dane Evans (9) late in the fourth quarter of CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont., Friday, July 1, 2022 (The Canadian Press/Peter Power).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa

Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.

Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill on Friday evening, as Canadians celebrated Canada's 155th birthday. (Jeremie Charron/CTV News Ottawa)

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island