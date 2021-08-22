EDMONTON -- Thursday's game between the Edmonton Elks and Toronto Argonauts has been postponed after multiple Elks players tested positive for COVID-19.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported Sunday that five Edmonton players had tested positive. Later Sunday, the CFL partly confirmed that, saying in a statement that “a number of Elks players have tested positive.” The league says it won't confirm or deny the number of positive tests.

The Elks had announced earlier Sunday that the practice scheduled for the day was cancelled, but did not provide a reason.

The team will not be able to hold practice or travel until the chief medical officers and public health officials in the CFL give their approval.

“All of the Elks’ Tier One personnel, including players, coaches and support staff will now be subjected to an enhanced testing protocol, which includes isolation,” reads the CFL's statement.

'Tier One' personnel include players, coaches and some support staff.

In a statement, the team says it is continuing to work with the CFL on rescheduling options for its cancelled game against Toronto.

"Enhanced testing is ongoing to make sure our team is healthy and we can return to play when it is safe to do so. In the meantime, we are preparing virtually for our next game."

Lalji told CTV News that all members of the Elks travelling group tested negative in Vancouver ahead of Thursday's game against the B.C. Lions.

The CFL added the Lions will have enhanced protocols and be monitored closely this week but does not believe the team was “exposed to a high risk of infection.”

Before the start of the season, the CFL announced it was encouraging all players to get vaccinated.

At the end of July, the league estimated about 79 per cent of its players have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccines.

Three CFL teams have more than 85 per cent of their players vaccinated while the six other teams have vaccination rates ranging from 67 to 81 per cent.

Lalji believes the Elks are in the lower third of that range.The league confirms the Elks are below the 85 per cent vaccinated threshold.

The Elks have said the league is aware of the team's vaccination rate. It said outside of the the team's director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, "no one within the club is privy to this information."

Offensive lineman SirVincent Rogers and linebacker Brian Walker were both placed in COVID-19 protocols ahead of the team's Aug. 7 season and home opener.

"There's a concern that there's a bit of a pattern here," said Lalji.

The league's policy states that if a game cannot be played or rescheduled due to COVID-19 issues the affected team or teams will forfeit.

Additionally, teams without an 85 per cent vaccination rate will not be paid for that week's game.