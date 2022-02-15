Elks, Golden Bears teaming up for October football doubleheader
The Edmonton Elks and University of Alberta Golden Bears are teaming up for a football doubleheader at Commonwealth Stadium this October.
On Oct. 15, the Golden Bears will take to the field for a noon kickoff ahead of the Elks hosting the Toronto Argonauts at 5 p.m.
While the U of A played games at Commonwealth Stadium in the 1980s and 1990s, the Elks say it will be the first time the two teams will play in the same stadium on the same day.
“Having spent 13 years playing in that stadium, I know how important it will be for our players to experience something similar this fall," Golden Bears head coach and former EE offensive lineman Chris Morris said.
The Golden Bears opponent for that day has yet to be determined pending the release of the Canada West schedule in the coming weeks.
Elks president Victor Cui, himself a former U of A grad, stressed the importance of the team’s partnership with the school.
“Football is for everyone and we're so happy to be working with the Golden Bears and our other amateur football partners to bring our passion for the gridiron to the next generation of fans."
The Elks currently have four former Golden Bears on the roster.
The team says details on events surrounding the games, along with ticket information, will be released at a later date.
