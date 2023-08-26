Elks look to build off first-win momentum, snap home losing skid against Redblacks

Edmonton Elks running back Shannon Brooks (22) and teammate Taylor Cornelius (15) celebrate after a touchdown during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power) Edmonton Elks running back Shannon Brooks (22) and teammate Taylor Cornelius (15) celebrate after a touchdown during CFL football game action against the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Hamilton, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)