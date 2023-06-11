Elks looking to halt home losing streak in opener vs. Riders

The Elks have not won at home since Oct. 12, 2019.

"Definitely, it's a big game," Elks defensive lineman Jake Ceresna said. "I mean, it's not do-or-die, but it's the first game of the year and coming from us, we just want to set the tone from the first game. Like, hey, we're a different team, we're not who we were last year and we're here to get back to the old ... way of winning games and winning Grey Cups."

The Elks were 4-14-0 in 2022, last in the West Division. The Roughriders were 6-12-0, one place above Edmonton in fourth place in the West.

"I feel like we've got a new team and I feel like Saskatchewan is definitely something that will be a good test for us to show how good we are," Elks receiver Dillon Mitchell said. "And I feel like if we can get our first win, it will be a snowball effect."

Roughriders receiver Derel Walker would like to extend the Elks' home losing streak when he returns to play his former team.

"I look forward to going out there and doing what I do," he said. "Be productive, help our team win, go out there and have fun and enjoy it."

Walker played for Edmonton from 2015-18 and won a Grey Cup championship. He also was a two-time CFL All-Star and three-time West Division All-Star. After a season with the Toronto Argonauts, the receiver returned to the Elks from 2021-22.

"I'm very familiar with the turf in that field," Walker said. "I was there for a while. So, you know, definitely the juices are stirring. Just looking forward to getting out there and running that first route, catching my first ball, putting some good stuff on film."

Walker signed with Saskatchewan in March after, he said, the Elks showed no interest in having him return.

"(The Elks) decided to go another way. I didn't have any contact with them prior to the season," Walker said.

Defensive back Aaron Grymes (knee) and linebacker Eli Mencer (shoulder) sat out of practice all week for the Elks and were ruled out for Sunday.

Saskatchewan wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker (hip) was ruled out for Sunday as was linebacker Derrick Moncrief (shoulder).

--Field Level Media