Elks name team alumnus and U of Alberta football coach as new president and CEO

A three-time Grey Cup winner in Green and Gold is the new president and chief executive officer of the Edmonton Elks.

Chris Morris, who won three Canadian Football League championships with Edmonton as an offensive lineman in the 1990s and 2000s, returns to the team after working the last 12 years as the head coach of the University of Alberta Golden Bears football team.

The Scarborough, Ont., native played all 14 of his CFL seasons with Edmonton, winning the Grey Cup in 1993, 2003 and 2005. The member of the team's wall of honour retired following his last championship.

Morris taught school full-time starting in 1997 while playing, eventually becoming principal of Spruce Avenue Junior High School in 2009.

“This is a dream opportunity for me,” Morris, named Canadian university sports coach of the year in 2023, said in a media release. “As a proud EE Alum and passionate supporter of football in Northern Alberta, I know how much this Club means to the community and I look forward to continuing our tradition of giving back and winning football games.”

Elks owner Larry Thompson said in the release Morris's "connection to our past, leadership attributes, and understanding of what it takes to win made him the right choice to lead us into 2025 and beyond.”

Morris will replace interim president and CEO Rick LeLacheur, who stepped into the role in August last year when the Elks fired Victor Cui.