Elks orange shirt now available, proceeds support Spirit North

EDMONTON -

Edmonton Elks orange shirts featuring the art of a local teen are now available for purchase, with all proceeds going towards a charity supporting Indigenous youth.

Fourteen-year-old Izaiah Masuskapo designed an Indigenous version of the Elks team logo that is now featured on orange shirts the team is selling online and in-person at the team’s match against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Oct. 29.

Shirts purchased online will ship the first week of November.

The charity supported by the campaign, Spirit North, promotes reconciliation and the empowerment of Indigenous youth through sport.

According to the Elks, the collaboration with Masuskapo is part of the team’s ongoing commitment to advancing reconciliation.