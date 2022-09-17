Elks pull out dramatic 26-24 win over Roughriders behind late field goal
Although ugly, the Edmonton Elks showed their ability to rebound from adversity in a 26-24 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night.
The Elks committed 12 penalties for 158 yards in the game and allowed a nine-point fourth quarter lead to slip, as the Riders went up 24-23 on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Cody Fajardo to Brayden Lenius with just 1:08 remaining.
Quarterback Taylor Cornelius drove Edmonton 38 yards downfield in a span of 46 seconds, leaving kicker Sergio Castillo more than enough time to try and win it. Castillo did not disappoint, nailing a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds on the clock to secure the win.
Mistakes aside, the Elks were proud of the resiliency they were able to show.
“We did have a lot of mistakes, but in the game of football, it's all about how you react to your mistakes," said Edmonton defensive tackle J-Min Pelley. "What we did wrong, we handled very well and we were able to bounce back and get the win.”
The victory enabled the Elks to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as a defeat on Friday would’ve eliminated them from the post-season race. Edmonton now heads into a bye week with a 4-10 record.
“This one, it was huge for us. It was a must-win game to stay in the playoff hunt. We’re going into this bye week to get healthy and get back and then see where we sit,” said Cornelius. “I think this team is starting to believe in what’s going to happen and how we’re building things right here.”
Saskatchewan, which dropped to 6-8 and is also heading into a bye week, has now lost five in a row at home. Its last home victory was a 28-13 decision over the Ottawa Redblacks on July 8.
Edmonton head coach Chris Jones was pleased with his players finding a way to win and snapping a three-game losing skid in the process.
“It's been a tough three games where they worked their butts off and we just played good enough to come out with a loss," he said. "A lot of times it looked bleak and then one side of the ball would pick the other up. We got down early, the offence came back. Then the offence stubbed its toe and the defence picks them up. It was a team win but it certainly wasn't pretty.”
Jones also praised Cornelius, who signed a two-year extension with the Elks on Wednesday, for his leadership.
“It's been a tough, tough year and he's the same guy when he walks in every single day,” said Jones. “He works hard. He's a little bit like Ricky Ray. He’s kind of quiet and doesn't say a whole lot, but he's in there working and watching film. When he needs to say something, he says it.”
The Riders entered the game having given up a league-leading 51 sacks and the Elks added to that total with eight sacks. As a part of their game plan to contain Fajardo, the Elks were able to put immense pressure on him despite rushing just three players.
“The whole D-line, we knew we wanted to get after it tonight,” said Pelley. “We knew what kind of quarterback he was, so we knew we had to get some pressure and get after him.”
Edmonton's offence totalled 423 net yards behind an impressive 202 yards on the ground.
Cornelius completed 13 of his 24 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown. He also added 93 rushing yards on eight carries. Running back Kevin Brown eclipsed the 100-yard mark, gaining 109 yards on 14 carries.
Despite their missteps, the Edmonton offence used big plays to take advantage of a shaky Saskatchewan defence.
Cornelius connected with Dillon Mitchell on a 77-yard TD reception in the second quarter to take the lead after being down 10-0 early in the game. On the ground, Cornelius and Brown registered runs of 56 and 36 yards, respectively.
In addition to his game-winning field goal, Castillo also hit from 13, 23 and 43 yards.
Wide receiver Shaq Evans scored on a 42-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter for the Riders, while kicker Brett Lauther added three field goals from 39, 34 and 22 yards.
Fajardo finished 20-of-27 passing for 230 yards and two touchdowns.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2022
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Queen's 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
All eight of Queen Elizabeth II's grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects.
Prince Harry wears military uniform for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry wore military uniform to a vigil at Westminster Hall on Saturday night alongside the other grandchildren of the late Queen Elizabeth II, after he was given special permission to do so.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power as Ukrainian troops pushed their counteroffensive Saturday to advance farther into Ukraine's partly recaptured northeast.
Ukraine pays tribute to Russian woman who fought on its side
An honour guard fired a three-gun salute toward cloudy skies as friends and comrades-in-arms gathered in Kyiv to bid farewell to a Russian woman who was killed while fighting on Ukraine's side in the war with her native country.
Puerto Rico under hurricane warning as TS Fiona approaches
Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimetres) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages.
Chinese astronauts go on spacewalk from new station
Two Chinese astronauts went on a spacewalk Saturday from a new space station that is due to be completed later this year.
'She was amazing': Alberta man travels to the U.K. to pay his respects to the Queen
For one Alberta man, sending well-wishes from Canada was not enough following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, which is why he hopped on a plane to London to say his goodbyes in person.
'Part of our healing': Former royal guard says pageantry of Queen's funeral events necessary for U.K.
Duncan Rasor, who served as a royal guard to Queen Elizabeth II in 1999, says the grandeur surrounding the late monarch's funeral and commemorative events leading up to it are necessary for the United Kingdom to move forward.
Calgary
-
Calgary coin show and money fair brings hundreds of historical enthusiasts together
More than 500 people are sharing their passion for collecting historical coins and bank notes at this weekend’s annual Calgary Fall Coin Show and Money Fair.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Faced with high prices, Calgary drivers look at Gasoline Alley's cheap gas
While many Calgarians are doing whatever they can to save money, some could be considering spending a little time and fuel to cash in on a big discount on gas.
Saskatoon
-
Alternative Response Officers to become permanent fixture on Saskatoon streets
A Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) pilot project will now become a permanent part of the organization.
-
Sask. landlord loses case for rent arrears for cockroach-invested unit
A Saskatoon landlord had his case against a tenant who had not paid rent in months tossed out.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Regina
-
'It's a personal choice': Students weigh masking options for return to classes
Students and faculty at the University of Regina are back in person for the fall semester. Some of those living and working on campus have mixed feelings with the current masking and other COVID-19 regulations.
-
'Classic smash and grab': Regina restaurants out thousands of dollars following string of break-ins, thefts
It’s been an expensive few weeks for some locally owned businesses in Regina as they deal with an increase in break-ins and thefts.
-
'It was an uphill battle': Walk held to raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl and crystal meth
More than 100 people gathered in Regina on Friday to take part in a walk with the purpose of raising awareness about the dangers of crystal meth and fentanyl.
Atlantic
-
Doors closed: ER shuts down for weekend in university town
A shortage of physicians will keep the doors closed all weekend at Horizon Health's Sackville Memorial Hospital.
-
N.B. victim of alleged sexual assault hopeful change is on horizon
She didn’t expect her story would gain the attention it has, but the alleged sexual assault victim at the centre of a discussion surrounding access to sexual assault forensic examinations says she’s hopeful that, by speaking out, it will spark real change.
-
Some Canadians expect to watch Queen's funeral with sadness; others will skip it
For some Canadians, the queen's funeral on Monday will prompt sadness and trigger personal memories, but for others it's a distant event they intend to miss.
Toronto
-
Mississauga transit employee dead after workplace accident: mayor
A MiWay maintenance employee died on the job in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to city officials.
-
15-year-old boy charged after armed carjacking spree in Toronto
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with multiple armed carjackings in Toronto as police continue to search for two other suspects.
-
Toronto woman 'sick to stomach' after finding squirrel nest under car hood during oil change
A Toronto woman said she felt shocked and sick to her stomach after learning during a routine oil change that a squirrel had been nesting under the hood of her car.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: Poilievre victory seen as good news for Conservative Party of Quebec
Pierre Poilievre's successful bid to lead the federal Tories bodes well for the Conservative Party of Quebec, which is running in the provincial election on similar messages, analysts say.
-
Restaurant closures in Quebec far outpacing openings, report
Quebec restaurants are closing faster than they're opening at the same time as diners are spending more money than they were pre-pandemic.
-
Man killed during police intervention on Nuns' Island in Montreal
A man died during a police intervention Saturday afternoon on Nuns' Island in Montreal.
Ottawa
-
18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection to triple stabbing at Ottawa mall
The Ottawa Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man in a stabbing outside the St. Laurent Centre on Friday afternoon. Two other men suffered non-life threatening injuries.
-
Chiarelli calls on province to give next council a say on city's Official Plan
Ottawa mayoral candidate Bob Chiarelli has written to Ontario’s municipal affairs minister, asking him to send the Official Plan, approved by council last October, back for review by the next city council.
-
Truck crashes into a house in Kingston, Ont.
Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Rose Abbey Dr., in the city’s east end.
Kitchener
-
Fatal crash shuts down rural road in Perth County
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash west of Listowel.
-
'It's a win-win situation': Laurier students prepare to foster pets to help local humane societies
A new partnership between local humane societies and Wilfrid Laurier University is providing animals with a temporary, loving home as they await adoption.
-
Online sale gone wrong, victim robbed at meet-up in Kitchener: WRPS
Regional police are investigating a robbery which reportedly happened when someone met with a person to sell an item posted online.
Northern Ontario
-
Paramedics accused of waiting for police before helping man who later died on northern Ont. First Nation
Members of a First Nations community in northwestern Ontario are accusing paramedics of negligence for allegedly waiting on the side of a road for a police escort before helping a man in the community who later died.
-
The Issue with a Tissue premieres Sunday at Cinefest
A documentary about the untold story about the Indigenous First Nations, the impacts toilet paper has on the Boreal Forest and what’s gone wrong over the years to premier at Cinefest.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
Winnipeg
-
Pair arrested after joyriding incident: Police
Winnipeg police have arrested a pair of alleged car thieves after a joyriding incident early Friday morning.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends Queen's lying-in-state, meets King Charles III
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stopped to view Queen Elizabeth's casket and met with King Charles III in London on Saturday, as people from around the world gather ahead of the queen's funeral.
-
Vancouver
-
Evacuation order lifted for northern B.C. community threatened by wildfire
Cooler temperatures, high humidity and precipitation have led to reduced wildfire activity near Hudson's Hope, B.C., prompting the district to rescind its evacuation order.
-
There are 133 names on the ballot in Vancouver this election. Here's the order in which they'll appear
Vancouver's lack of a ward system and the presence of Canada's only elected park board means voters sort through dozens of names when choosing their leaders every four years.
-
2 bodies discovered after Penticton fire, major crime unit investigating
Mounties are investigating after two bodies were discovered at the scene of a fire near a gun range in Penticton Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
'It took away the excitement': Whale watchers hope boater who got close to orcas is penalized
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating after videos showing a boat getting close to a pod of orcas off Campbell River were posted online this week.
-
'He will turn the last lap': Langford race car driver reflects on 68 years at Western Speedway
This weekend, Westshore Motorsports Park, formerly known as Western Speedway, will hold its final event in its current location. The hope is to find a new location, but so far, that hasn’t happened.
-
98-year-old B.C. competitive swimmer strives to inspire after surviving war and losing love
Betty Brussel would never have imagined that — at 98 years old — people would ask to pose with her poolside.