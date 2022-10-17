Elks QB Cornelius hospitalized with spleen injury

The CFL season ended early for Edmonton's starting quarterback when he was taken to hospital following the team's 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts Saturday night.

Taylor Cornelius suffered a spleen injury during the game, the team announced Monday. He remained in hospital but was expected to make a full recovery.

The Elks didn't specify when Cornelius was injured, but he left the game briefly in the fourth quarter after he took a big hit on a 30-yard rush with seven minutes left.

Cornelius stayed in for the rest of the drive, but backup Tre Ford came in for the next series.

After throwing an interception that led to a touchdown, Ford was replaced by Cornelius with two minutes left in the game. Cornelius finished the game, but the Elks were unable to score on the team's final drive.

Cornelius blamed himself for taking a big hit, and said he was pulled out of the game because of a possible concussion.

“I've got to stay in the football game,” he said. “I've got to get out of bounds and save that for another day. I couldn't do anything about it, I'm getting through concussion protocols on the sideline, it's just an unfortunate series of events.”

The Elks did not say when Cornelius is expected to be released from hospital.

The team will not make the playoffs and will wrap up its season in Edmonton on Friday night against the B.C. Lions.

With files from The Canadian Press