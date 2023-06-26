Elks release QB Kai Locksley after fumble against Argonauts

The Edmonton Elks released quarterback Kai Locksley on Monday, the team announced via a news release.

The 26-year-old American appeared in the first three games of the season, rushing for three yards on nine carries.

In Sunday's game against the Toronto Argonauts, he fumbled on his first play at his own 24-yard line and was pulled in favour of rookie Jarret Doege.

After pulling him from the game he refused to go back in for short yardage work, that was the end of it right there. https://t.co/5HORwZ1WaZ — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) June 26, 2023

The team went on to lose 43-31.

The Elks also signed linebacker Josiah Schakel and fullback Mario Villamizar.

Schakel is a Sherwood Park product who played for the University of Alberta Golden Bears, before suiting up for seven games in 2022 with the Calgary Stampeders.

Villamizar was drafted in 2019 by the B.C. Lions and played 40 games with the team over three seasons.

He hails from St. Catharine's, Ont., and attended Wilfrid Laurier University.

The Elks will travel to Ottawa to faceoff against the Ottawa RedBlacks at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.

With files from The Canadian Press